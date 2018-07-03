State Rep. Duff hosts event to help Redding vets

State Rep. Will Duff (R-2), in conjunction with Veterans Services of New England, is hosting a Stuff a Humvee event to collect items to benefit local veterans in need.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m at the Bethel Municipal Center, 1 School Street in Bethel.

There will be a Humvee on the premises to collect non-perishable food items and toiletries. The Veteran Services of New England is a registered Connecticut not-for-profit, veteran service organization.

The Veteran Services of New England assists those in the reserves, active duty, and previous service members and their immediate families. The organization provided employment, mental health, recreational rehabilitation assistance and other services associated with the transition from military service to the next phase of life and beyond.

“We can never forget the great sacrifice that our brave men and women in the armed forces gave so that we can enjoy our daily freedoms. I appreciate those selfless sacrifices and believe that it is our duty to at least provide some basic needs and services to our most vulnerable veterans. This Humvee collection is one small gesture for our veterans,” Duff said.

Items for donation include soap, toothbrushes, shampoo, cough drops, hairbrushes, as well as new packages of adults socks, underwear, and nonperishable food items.

The 2nd Assembly District covers the northern one-third of Redding, as well as parts of Bethel, Danbury and Newtown.