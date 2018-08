State primary results

Voting results and percentages of the Democrat and Republican primaries held Tuesday, Aug. 14. Winners are in bold.

Governor

Democrat:

Ned Lamont 171,658, 81.2%

Joe Ganim 39,841, 18.8%

Republican:

Mark Boughton 30,457, 21.3%

Timothy M. Herbst 25,091, 17.6%

Steve Obsitnik 19,119, 13.4%

Bob Stefanowski 41,957, 29.4%

David Stemerman 26,266, 18.4%

Lieutenant Governor

Democrat:

Susan Bysiewicz 129,484, 62.1%

Eva Bermudez Zimmerman 78,870, 37.9%

Republican:

Joe Markley 65,702, 47.6%

Jayme Stevenson  27,138, 19.7%

Erin E. Stewart 45,258, 32.8%

U.S. Senator

Republican:

Matthew Corey 99.639, 76.5%

Dominic Rapini 30,539, 23.5%

Treasurer

Democrat:

Shawn Wooden 113,994, 56.7%

Dita Bhargava 86,940, 43.3%

Republican

Thad Gray 73,673, 55.9%

Art Linares 58,162, 44.1%

Comptroller

Republican:

Kurt Miller 68,618, 52%

Mark Greenberg 62,430, 48%

Attorney General

Democrat:

William Tong 118,535, 57.3%

Paul R. Doyle 34,852, 16.8%

Chris Mattei 53,556, 25.9%

Republican:

Sue Hatfield 105,833, 79.3%

John Shaban 27,629, 20.7%