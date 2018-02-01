State comptroller projects $244.6-million deficit

Comptroller Kevin Lembo announced Thursday that the state is on track to end Fiscal Year 2018 with a $244.6-million deficit as a deficit mitigation plan proposed by the governor awaits action by the state legislature.

In a letter to Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, Lembo said that his office is projecting a slightly higher deficit than the most recent projection last month by the state Office of Policy and Management (OPM). Lembo’s projection is larger due to an anticipated $26.4-million deficiency in the state’s adjudicated claims account, which is responsible for paying SEBAC v. Rowland settlement claims and related attorney’s fees, as well as other negotiated and often unpredictable settlements.

Lembo said the General Fund deficit projection has grown over last month, in large part, due to reduced revenue available in the General Fund. The state experienced a recent surge in estimated income tax revenue due to early payments related to federal tax law changes and a one-time repatriation of hedge fund profits at the end of 2017. These windfall amounts will largely be transferred to the state’s Budget Reserve Fund based on a new revenue volatility provision. After accounting for that, overall General Fund revenue is down by approximately $16 million — and savings targets on the spending side may be challenging.

Looking ahead, Lembo said there are some positive economic developments worth watching.

“Connecticut’s economic recovery continues to lag the nation’s recovery — however, there are some positive economic indicators, including stock market performance, as well as state GDP growth and job growth related to manufacturing and finance,” Lembo said. “These are promising signs — but should be taken with cautious optimism as one month does not make a trend. It’s also important to recognize that, while a strong stock market is important, nearly half of Americans do not participate in the stock market — and economic research indicates that nearly half of U.S. households report being unprepared for an emergency expense and nearly a quarter of adults report being unable to pay current monthly bills.”