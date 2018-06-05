State begins mosquito monitoring program

The State of Connecticut started its Mosquito Management Program this week in order to monitor mosquitoes for the presence of viruses that can cause illness in people including West Nile virus (WNV) and eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEE).

The mosquito trapping and testing program, coordinated by The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES), has begun. First test results will be available the week of June 11.

“We will trap and test mosquitoes at 91 locations statewide from now until October,” said Dr. Philip Armstrong Medical Entomologist at CAES. “Typically, we first detect West Nile virus-infected mosquitoes in early to mid-July but the highest levels of activity occur from mid-August through September, especially along the suburban-urban corridor in southwestern CT from Greenwich to New Haven and the greater Hartford area. Eastern equine encephalitis virus activity, which is generally confined to the southwestern region of the state is not anticipated until later in the summer.”

“The detection of West Nile virus in mosquitoes occurs each summer, but reduction of mosquito breeding habitats can greatly lessen the potential for West Nile virus to become a significant human health threat,” said Dr. Theodore Andreadis, Director of CAES. “We strongly encourage homeowners and communities to eliminate standing water available for mosquito breeding around the home, ensure that door and window screens are tight-fitting and in good repair, and consider the use of mosquito repellent, especially between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.”

Last season, CAES trapped and tested nearly 200,000 mosquitoes and identified WNV-positive mosquitoes at trap sites in 30 towns in six counties (Fairfield, Hartford, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, and Windham). As in prior years, the majority of WNV activity was detected in urban and suburban regions in southwestern (Fairfield and New Haven counties) and central Connecticut (Hartford County).

The CAES maintains a network of 91 mosquito-trapping stations in 72 municipalities throughout the state. Mosquito traps are set Monday – Thursday nights at each site every 10 days on a rotating basis. Mosquitoes are grouped (pooled) for testing according to species, collection site, and date. Positive findings are reported to local health departments and on the CAES website at ct.gov/caes/mosquitotesting.

For information on WNV and EEE, what can be done to prevent getting bitten by mosquitoes, the latest mosquito test results and human infections, visit the Connecticut Mosquito Management Program web site at ct.gov/mosquito.