St. Patrick’s youth group of Redding completes mission  

In 2017, the youth group at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Redding worked close to 20 missions throughout the Bridgeport Catholic Diocese.

From a grade school basketball court upgrade in Norwalk to serving breakfast to the homeless in Danbury, with many other missions in between, the group continues to build on its faith and character while navigating through the adolescent years, according to youth group coordinator Tom Doherty.

The group is in its third year with 27 high school students ranging from grades nine through 11.

“None of this is possible without the help from parent volunteers, for which St. Patrick’s church is extremely grateful,” Doherty said.

He said 2018 looks to be a promising year as the group continues on its path of serving those in need. For more information call Anne Herring at 203-938-2253.