St. Francis in Weston holds Comedy Night

Tables are filling up for the Comedy Night “Fun”-Raiser at St. Francis of Assisi in Weston.

The event kicks off at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 3, in the St. Francis parish hall, 35 Norfield Road. St. Francis welcomes parishioners, family, and friends to join in the festivities.

The evening features drinks, hors d’oeuvres, both a silent and live auction, and plenty of comedy. DJ Rosario Faraci will provide the musical entertainment. One of the special live auction items offered is a seven-course dinner with wine pairing by St. Francis’s own Father Jeff Couture.

Comedian Ross Bennett, known for his smart comedy, both clean and hilarious, will open the comedy show, followed by headliner Tom Shillue, author of the book Mean Dads for a Better America. Shillue has been a correspondent on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show and was featured on the The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in The Ragtime Gals — a barbershop quartet. There will be an opportunity to purchase Shillue’s book during the evening.

Depending on level of sponsorship, event sponsors will receive custom signage at the event, a listing in the program, signage in the program, and recognition in the parish bulletin and on the website. For more information on sponsorship, visit News/Comedy Night on stfrancisweston.org. Tax-deductible financial donations are also accepted and may be mailed to St. Francis of Assisi, c/o Cheryl Bryant Komar, 35 Norfield Road, Weston CT 06883.

To reserve seating or a table for Comedy Night, email Tim Lawler at [email protected]. Seating is priced in three tiers, at $75, $110, and $125 per person based on the table. Attire is casual and the event is for adults only.

Comedy Night supports the charitable contributions of the parish, such as Open Door Shelter, HomeFront Project, teen and youth group programs, and home visits to the sick and homebound. For more information, visit stfrancisweston.org.