St. Francis in Weston feeds the hungry

The season of Lent in the Christian faith is a time of prayer, sacrifice and additional acts of mercy, leading up to Easter. This year, the Church of St. Francis of Assisi in Weston is spending the six weeks of Lent focusing on the “corporal works of mercy,” which include feeding the hungry, sheltering the homeless, clothing the naked, visiting the sick, and more.

St. Francis has coordinated preparing and serving Sunday lunch at the soup kitchen at the Open Door Shelter in Norwalk since 1986. Volunteer teams rotate Sundays throughout the year. Nine teams are involved, including five from St. Francis. Other teams are a non-denominational team of friends in Weston who play tennis together, the Columbiettes from Wilton (organization of Catholic women, affiliated with the Knights of Columbus), and two teams from Wilton Congregational Church.

The Open Door Shelter does more than serve meals. The 92-bed facility gives shelter to the homeless and provides a wide range of services. Volunteers are needed even more than before. While St. Francis will be promoting these needs at its Masses, the need for volunteers is non-denominational and is open to all adults and teens 15 or older (with adult supervision).

Frank Concepcion, director of operations at Open Door, said, “I would love to see the day when the soup kitchen is no longer needed because we have trained and helped people find jobs and adequate housing.”

With that in mind, the Smilow Life Center was recently opened, down the street from the shelter, with the goal of providing job training. Funded by a capital campaign, it will be financially sustainable through partnerships such as the opening of a clinic which will lease space in part of the building.

To make Concepcion’s dream a reality, volunteers are needed. Help is needed to write résumés, coach interview skills and teach basic computer skills. In the Life Center, volunteers are needed to train in trade jobs such as carpentry, construction, plumbing, house painting, and landscaping. Many families live in the shelter, and an after-school program is provided a few days a week. Volunteers are also needed to help children in the program and help with homework. Open Door is flexible in using the talents any individuals can bring. It welcomes classes in basic life skills, nutritious eating on a budget, meditation, sewing, and organic gardening.

Anyone interested in helping is asked to contact Linda Nash (coordinator of the soup kitchen teams) at [email protected] More information about Open Door Shelter and how to make a financial donation is available at opendoorshelter.org.