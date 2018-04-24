Springtime Swingtime in Weston features local stars

A group of local performers is coming together for Springtime Swingtime, an afternoon of song and entertainment to support the arts and seniors in Weston.

The concert is sponsored by WestonArts and will be held on Sunday, May 20, at 3 p.m. at Norfield Church Parish Hall, 64 Norfield Road.

Springtime Swingtime will be hosted by Broadway star and Tony Award winner James Naughton. Chris Coogan is the musical director.

“The Senior Center met with us last year to discuss putting on a performance with some local artists as a way to raise funds for both the Friends of the Senior Center and WestonArts. We knew there was talent among us, but the response to be a part of this event overwhelmed us,” said Claudia Hahn, chair of WestonArts.

Weston High School graduates performing at Springtime Swingtime include Chris Coogan and film and musical star Greg Naughton, both Class of ’86. Kristen Hahn,’07, who has appeared recently on Broadway, Rebecca Borowik, ’14, and Samantha Rehr, ’11, will add their voices to American standards.

Also appearing will be husband-and-wife team Barbara Schottenfeld and Paul Bogaev. Bogaev is an award-winning Broadway musical director, composer, and conductor. Schottenfeld is a singer and writer and is best known for her one-woman show that has toured the United States.

Nancy Sturgis, cantor at St. Francis in Weston, and her daughter Janna Sturgis, ’16, an actor in regional theatre, will also perform.

Tickets are $30 for adults, $20 for seniors and students, and may be purchased online at westonarts.org or at the Weston Library and the Weston Senior Center

For more information, visit westonarts.org or call Wendy Petty at the Weston Senior Center at 203-222-2608.