Spring programs at Easton Park & Rec

Easton Park & Recreation is holding a number of upcoming programs. For more information and to register online, go to eastonrec.com.

Hands on Science Enrichment, grades 1-5, April 20-June 8.

Global Storybook Engineers, grades K-2, April 16-May 21.

Literakid, grades 2-5, April 19 – May 24, study culture of Japan, Brazil, India, Egypt, Russia, and Greece.

Martial Arts, grades K-5, March 26-May 7.

Theatre Games by Stepping Out Productions, grades 2-5, April 16-May 21.

Trifitness Running with Pascale, grades 1-5, April 20-June 8.

Mini Picassos Pre-School Art Class, Mondays: Mom & Tot class, 10 to 10:45 a.m.; Drop-off class, 2 to 2:45 p.m.

TEAC After School, ages 4 and up, an after-school fine arts program at the Easton Arts Center.