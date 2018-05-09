Spring plant sale is this Saturday in Redding

The Redding Garden Club’s annual Spring Plant Sale is being held Saturday, May 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lonetown Farm and features a wide variety of annuals, perennials, herbs, vegetables, hanging baskets, and member-grown plants, many of which are deer-resistant.

Throughout the day, master gardeners will be on hand with plant care advice. Shoppers will find a selection of garden tools handpicked by the garden club, and will be able to pick up garden-related items at tag sale prices at “Second Hand Rose.” Everyone is encouraged to stop by the “Potting Shed,” where shoppers who purchase a plant and container can have it potted up free of charge.

This is a major fund-raiser for the Redding Garden Club and supports its civic beautification projects in town. For more information, visit reddinggardenclub.org.