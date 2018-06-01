Special services supervisor hired for Redding schools

Andrea Kirby has been appointed as supervisor of special services for the Redding Public School District, according to a statement issued by the superintendent’s office.

Kirby is a graduate of the University of Connecticut with degrees in education and sixth year educational leadership. She earned an applied behavior analysis certification from St. Joseph College. She began her career as a special education teacher for pre-K to grade two. She also worked as a behavior analyst at the Connecticut Center for Child Development in Milford, and in Regional School District 15 as a special education teacher for kindergarten to eighth grade.

School Superintendent Thomas McMorran said the district welcomes Kirby to its leadership team. “We believe her demonstrated commitment to the wel-lbeing of all students aligns strongly with our own. She is a terrific find,” he said.