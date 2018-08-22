Special Passport Day Event is coming

The CT Passport Agency is holding a special Passport Day, as part of Passport Awareness Month, on Saturday, Sept. 22, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is needed. First-time and renewal applications will be accepted. The agency will also offer routine and expedited service, and expedited service will cost an additional $60.

Complete passport applications (DS-11 or DS-82), bring along citizenship evidence and an acceptable passport photo. The CT Passport Agency is located at 850 Canal St, Stamford.

Information on how to apply for a U.S. passport, necessary documents, fees, and photo requirements, is available at travel.state.gov., or by phone at 1-877-487-2778.