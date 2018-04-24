Speak Up in Redding tomorrow night

The Redding League of Women Voters (RLWV) is holding its first annual “Speak Up” on Wednesday, April 25, at the Redding Community Center from 7:45 to 9:45 p.m.

“Speak Up” is an opportunity for dialogue between Redding residents and their elected and appointed officials. The league says citizen participation is vital to democracy and to keeping government transparent and effective.

Speak Up Panel:

Redding officials: First Selectman Julia Pemberton; Angelica Fontanez, Social Services; Kim Yonkers, Board of Finance; Health Officer Doug Hartline; Mark O’Donnell, acting chief of police; Tom McMorran, superintendent of schools; and Sean McKenney, chief of Redding Fire District #1.

State legislators: state Sen. Toni Boucher and state Reps. Will Duff and Adam Dunsby.

All Redding residents are encouraged to attend and participate in Speak Up which will be moderated by RLWV board member Colleen Joyce. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, email Phyllis Rhodes at [email protected]