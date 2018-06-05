Sogofsky appointed to Easton Board of Selectmen

The Easton Board of Selectmen appointed Republican Kristi Sogofsky to the board at a special meeting held June 1.

She fills the seat recently vacated by Carrie Colangelo, who resigned due to her appointment as a worker’s compensation commissioner for the state of Connecticut. In that position, Colangelo is unable to hold elected office.

She joins First Selectman Adam Dunsby and Selectman Bob Lessler on the board.

“I’m grateful and honored to be appointed and to have the opportunity to take a greater role in serving my community,” Sogofsky said. “I am eager to work with Adam and Bob to continue to strengthen our town.”

A television journalist by trade, Sogofsky is active in Easton including serving as vice president of the Easton PTA for Samuel Staples Elementary School as well as chair of the Easton Public Library Board of Trustees and the Easton Library Building Committee.

She and her husband, Mark, have two children who attend Samuel Staples.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to have Kristi as a selectman,” said First Selectman Adam Dunsby. “She has proven herself to be an engaged member of our community and she brings a broad spectrum of knowledge and experience to the board.”

“I welcome Kristi to the Board of Selectmen,” Selectman Bob Lessler said. “I look forward to working with her for the benefit of all the people of Easton.”