Snow possible Easter night

It’s no April Fools joke. Winter may not be over yet.

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Sunday night, April 1.

A quick moving low pressure system will likely bring a light accumulating snowfall to the region late Sunday night into Monday morning. This could result in hazardous travel conditions for the Monday morning commute.

Snow is likely on Monday, mainly before noon, according to NWS. It will be cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.