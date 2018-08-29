Small Business Circle holds meetup in Redding

The Mark Twain Library Small Business Circle will hold its next meetup on Tuesday, Sept. 4, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Redding Roadhouse. The meetup is an opportunity for the community’s small business owners and home office professionals to network and get to know each other in a relaxed setting.

Although registration is not required, attendees are encourage to sign up at marktwainlibrary.org/sbc. Attendees can bring business cards or brochures. The Redding Roadhouse is located at 406 Redding Road, Redding. Meetups take place on the first Tuesday of every month.

Small Business Circle membership is free, and open to all area home office and small business professionals.