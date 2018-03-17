Small Business Circle examines social media

Small Business Circle’s group Behind the Business Card will discuss social media marketing, blogs, Facebook, and Instagram and how they are used to promote business on Tuesday, March 20, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Mark Twain Library in Redding.

The evening will feature a panel discussion with Natalie Jorgensen, Mark Twain Library’s technology and social media manager, and Sharon Epstein, Small Business Circle communications chair. “Social media is a way of reaching people without making them feel like they’re being solicited,” said Jorgensen.

Epstein began her college essay blog as a way of increasing the visibility of her tutoring business. In eight years, her blog has had almost 1 million views from readers around the world.

Register at marktwainlibrary.org or at the Mark Twain Library, or call 203-938-2545. SBC membership is free.

