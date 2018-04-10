Small Business Circle discusses visuals for social media

Using visual images for social media is the topic of The Mark Twain Library Small Business Circle’s group, Behind the Business Card, Tuesday, April 17 from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Attendees are invited to join fellow business owners to share and discuss the photos, graphics, and tools they use to promote their businesses.

“Keep it simple,” advises professional photographer and Small Business Circle member Chris Rexon, who recommends putting your best foot forward by using high quality graphics and video. In an increasingly digital world, visual content can break through the clutter and help set businesses apart from the competition.

On Thursday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m., the Library will continue its social media discussion with LinkedIn coach Marc Halpert, who will teach attendees how to “Tell Your Story on LinkedIn; Sell Your Brand.”

Behind the Business Card is a series of lively, roundtable discussions designed to build relationships and exchange ideas with other small business professionals. Refreshments will be served. Register at marktwainlibrary.org, at Mark Twain Library, or call 203-938-2545.

SBC membership is free. Learn more or sign up at marktwainlibrary.org.