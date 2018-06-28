Slideshow: Weston grads urged to keep their eyes off the clock

All photos by Bryan Haeffele

Weston High School graduates should find time away from all the distractions in life to appreciate what they’ve experienced and accomplished during the past four years.

“Take a few moments uninterrupted to think about all the time we shared,” Susannah Keith, student government co-president, told her fellow graduates during the WHS commencement ceremony on Friday, June 22.

“Keep your eye off the clock” at times, she suggested.

Keith was one of 201 seniors to receive their diplomas inside a big white tent as hundreds of parents, other family members and friends watched. Dressed in blue gowns and caps, the graduates walked across the stage to applause and cheers.

In addition to student and staff speeches, the ceremony included the student processional and selected performances by senior class musicians.

One highlight was when faculty speaker Kara Swezey ended her talk by transitioning into a rendition of the band Journey’s 1981 hit, Don’t Stop Believin’, accompanied by a rock band of seniors who had previously played a Grateful Dead song.

Several speakers made references to former classmate AJ Cina, who died five years ago in a bicycle accident.

Graduate James Joyce, student government co-president, recalled moving to Weston in the third grade and being asked by a friendly and welcoming AJ to sit near him.

Valedictorian Matthew Sydney said while WHS has its cliques, it isn’t “your stereotypical high school” because all students know they can talk to one another. “Everyone is friends,” he said.

Sydney pointed out the senior class had raised money for hurricane victims and stood in solidarity with students impacted by the Parkland, Fla., high school shooting.

He urged graduates to always take the small steps necessary to help their fellow human beings. “We must hold the door and smile at strangers,” Sydney said.

Salutatorian Abby West said she had learned many valuable lessons from her classmates as they persevered together. She said now she realizes “how brilliant my peers are.”

West told her fellow graduates to “appreciate the good days” of their youth before they are gone.

Class President Rachel MacWilliams called graduation “a triumph of the entire community.” She said she’s both excited about the future and worried about leaving her hometown, causing her to be “in a state of absolute emotional confusion.”

MacWilliams urged her fellow graduates to be adventurous and gracious as they head off to college and the real world.

Joyce said Class of 2018 members have shown they stick together and “reach out to those in need.” He said what matters most is the effect we have on each other, such as putting a smile on someone’s face.

Words matter

School Superintendent William McKersie passed along what he called a simple message. “Words matter,” he said, referring to words written, spoken, shouted, whispered and even Tweeted. “Pick your words carefully,” he said.

Principal Lisa Deorio urged students to pursue lives of purpose, noting all the actions they’d already taken at Weston High School to better the community and world. “This fall will mark your new beginning,” she said.

Swezey, a social studies teacher selected to give the faculty speech, said students must strive for authenticity in world where social media can lead to scripted lives and give people “the illusion of being connected.”

People actually are lonelier than ever and must work at having real real relationships, said Swezey, noting she still remains real close to a group of her high school classmates 20 years after graduation. Happiness comes from “emotional connections” and not paychecks, she said.

Graduate Tyler Melito, who will study broadcast journalism in college, was celebrating after the ceremony. “It’s the most exciting feeling I’ve had in a long time,” he said of getting his diploma.

“For years I thought this day was so far away, and today I wonder where did all the time go?” Melito said.

Francesca Moniz was getting hugs from her parents, Henry and Holly. “I can’t wait to see what the future holds,” she said as she prepares to head off to college.

Adam and Karen Phillips were proud of college-bound daughter Samantha. “Work hard, play hard,” Adam Phillips said of their daughter’s approach to life.

Dan Baker said he’ll be sad to see daughter Lyndsay leave for college in a few months. “She’s just an all-around good kid,” he said, noting she’s an athlete and been a mentor to other students.

Karyn Harwood said son Andrew heads to college in southern California and hopes to eventually work in the entertainment industry. “He’s living his dream,” she said.



During the ceremony, senior Max Chayet was given the Faculty Key Award for showing academic, spiritual and personal growth during his high school years.