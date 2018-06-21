Slideshow: Joel Barlow High School graduation ceremony

All photos by Bryan Haeffele

Barlow graduates urged to embrace change, be optimistic

Joel Barlow High graduate Finn Navin urged his fellow students to embrace everything they experienced in high school. “Appreciate what you’ve been these last four years,” he said.

During a speech at Barlow’s June 17 graduation ceremony, Finn noted all these experiences are well-documented by social media in today’s world, “forcing us to self-reflect.”

He pointed out how he’d matured from being a slightly intimidated, chubby-faced youngster with a squeaky voice and bowl haircut in the ninth grade to realizing he was a full-fledged member of the Barlow community.

“The past four years of our lives have been nothing but growth and change, both physically and mentally,” he said. “We have grown and adapted in ways that we never could have anticipated at the beginning.”

Finn was one of 231 seniors from Easton and Redding to receive their diplomas in front of family and friends at the O’Neill Center on the Western Connecticut State University campus in Danbury.

Dressed in white caps and gowns, each crossed the stage to cheers and applause before preparing to enter the next stage in their lives. The ceremony included speeches by students and administrators, the student procession, recognition of the top 10 academic students, and the singing of the Beatles’ song “In My Life” by the Barlow Chorale’s senior members.

Student speakers thanked their parents, other family members, administrators and teachers for their support and guidance through the years.

Graduate Kailey Lauter said their time in high school was much more than just an academic experience — it brought new friendships, extracurricular involvement and other endeavors.

Students learned from more than what was in the books and other materials they studied, she said.

“Thank you, Barlow, for bringing us together,” Lauter said.

Another speaker, graduate Melani Zuckerman, said every student receiving a diploma may not change the world but can find happiness and contribute to society in an assortment of ways.

She said students are about to enter “a new phase of life” where they will be independent, make their own decisions, and their parents won’t be “our snooze alarms.”

Zuckerman urged them to prioritize family, relationships and hobbies as well as their careers as they become adults. “Any path we take in life is okay as long as it is our own,” she said.

Senior class President Michael Wassink told his peers they must take risks in life and that failure is inevitable at times, even when playing it safe.

“Class of 2018, this is your chance,” Wassink said. “Take risks and be the master of your fate.”

Head of School Gina Pin, in her remarks, stressed the importance of hope and optimism in living happy and productive lives. She said studies indicate optimistic people are healthier and more motivated, but sitting around and hoping all day wasn’t good enough.

“Hope involves action, and hope takes courage,” Pin said.

School Superintendent Thomas McMorran used a passage from Mark Twain’s 1894 novel “Pudd’nhead Wilson” to stress the importance to listening to all sides of an argument, not just those that re-enforce your own views, and to avoid quickly jumping to conclusions.

Always continue to learn, think for yourself, and participate in dialogue on issues, McMorran said. “This country needs Pudd’nheads. Try to be one,” he said.

‘Great relief’

Paul Griffin was proud of son Matthew for graduating from Barlow. “Great relief,” he said, when asked his reaction. Griffin also is proud of what his son is going to do next.

Matthew was leaving that night to begin U.S. Marine Corps boot camp in Parris Island, S.C. “It’s been his dream,” Paul Griffin said of his son’s decision to join the military.

Graduate Emily Shaw was celebrating with her parents, Warwick Shaw and Anita Husebaek, after the ceremony. “I feel really good,” said Shaw, who will study nursing at the University of Connecticut.

She said nursing will provide a diversity of career options, from hands-on care to administrative functions. “I like helping people,” Shaw said.

Niamh Coleman was pleased for son Aidan Dougall, who is heading to Roanoke College. “He’s extremely hard working, charismatic and very empathetic,” she said. “I’m proud of the amazing person he is.”

Kim Telesco, before the ceremony, was eagerly waiting for daughter Skylar to get her diploma and begin studying communications at Coastal Carolina University in South Carolina.

“I’m thrilled,” Telesco said, describing her daughter as “a social butterfly” who will be a success as she enters adulthood.