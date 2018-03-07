Redding family creates changing sign

Despite all the snow outside, those who drive by the home of the Cutler family at 106 Peaceable Street in Redding get a sign of spring.

The Cutlers created a sign out of an old shelf, which indicates how many days there are left until the first day of spring.

Each morning, while waiting for the school bus, they change the number on the sign — making it one day closer to spring.

Jill Cutler, who lives at the home with her husband and their three children: Sawyer, 8; Ryder, 5; and Reid, 4, said she first got the idea to create the sign from a woman in Darien who made a similar one.

“She also has a changing sign, which I see every day on my way to work,” Cutler said. “It has always warmed my heart to see it. So, the kids and I went to work on our sign. We had fun making it.”

“I originally used paint, thinking that would hold up, but we quickly found out that two days later it didn’t,” Cutler said. “The rain made the paint run. So, I pulled it inside and my daughter Sawyer and I spent the better half of the morning cleaning and scraping it.”

They created a test letter with a permanent marker.

“It has really held up to rain, snow and hurricane winds.

We also glued some fake flowers onto it to give it some color,” Cutler said. “The numbers are made of old cedar shake and wood rounds. Everything is recycled from our basement.”

She said feedback on the sign has been “amazing.”

“We have strangers beep and cars stop to snap a photo. Some have walked all the way down our driveway just to thank us for making them smile,” Cutler said.

During the storm last weekend, hundreds of cars passed the sign, according to Cutler, since Peaceable was used as a cut through to Route 7 when Route 107 was closed.

“We got so many beeps, we lost count,” she said. “People gave a thumbs up and smiled.”

One woman got a flat tire right in front of Cutler’s house. “She reversed into our driveway and asked if she could wait for help. You could tell she felt defeated,” Cutler said. “She was lost and her GPS took her down the most narrow busy road possible. The cars were flying, despite all the traffic. She had hit a rock to avoid an accident.”

Cutler said when the woman looked up and read the sign, “I could see her expression change immediately. She smiled and said, ‘Thank you, that sign is just what I needed right now.’”

During the long winter months, “a sign that reminds you that spring is right around the corner is just what we all need,” Cutler said.

“I feel like this world is filled with such tragedy lately. I just want to bring a little bit of peace to Peaceable Street,” she said. “It makes people think of spring and bringing a smile to their face is my way of paying it forward.”