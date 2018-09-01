Shooting tragedy family and survivors to speak at Easton church

The Covenant Church of Easton is holding a series on “Forgiveness.” The series launches on Saturday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m. with a special evening focusing on the unimaginable — forgiving an assassin for slaying innocent family members while attending a Bible study.

On June 17, 2015, nine members of the Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C., including the senior pastor, the Rev. Clementa Pinckney, were slain by Dylan Roof while attending their weekly church Bible study and prayer service.

On Sept. 8, two family members of individuals killed in this shooting and one survivor of that tragedy have accepted an invitation extended to them by the Covenant Church of Easton to discuss the power of forgiveness in their lives.

Americans were stunned when grieving family members extended forgiveness to the assassin. They will address how their faith caused them to forgive the assassin and pray for his soul. The public is invited to hear how their lives have taken on new purpose and the empowerment they’re experiencing as result of choosing forgiveness.

There will be three presenters at this event including the Rev. Anthony Thompson, whose wife, Myra was leading the Bible study when she was struck by an assassin’s bullet. The Rev. Thompson is currently traveling the country teaching and preaching on the subject of forgiveness. His experience is featured in the soon to be nationally released film documentary, Emanuel.

Also speaking is Rose Simmons, whose father the Rev. Daniel Lee Simmons, Sr., was a senior member of Mother Emanuel Church and was also killed. Rose grappled with the grief of senseless murders. She decided that her only option going forward was to forgive the assassin.

The third presenter is Polly Shepard, who has been a member of Mother Emanuel AME Church for decades. She is one of two survivors who were in the study that Wednesday evening. The assassin spared her and one other survivor because his gun was empty.

The Covenant Church of Easton is located at 1 Sport Hill Road, Easton.