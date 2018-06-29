Service honors late Redding historian Charley Couch

The late town historian Charley Couch had a calling, Raymond D’Angelo said to a full house Saturday afternoon at Redding Historical Society’s Lonetown Farm Museum.

“A calling is something that goes beyond self interest, to a commitment for the common good,” said D’Angelo, chairman of the Redding Preservation Society. “Charley Couch is one of those people. Charley’s common good was to the history of the town. Add to that his advocacy of open space and historic preservation.”

The event, which included live music and lunch, was a memorial service held to honor the memory of Couch, who died May 15 at the age of 63.

While most people may remember Couch as Redding’s historian, he was also active on many boards and commissions in town, including the Preservation Society, the Land Trust and the Historical Society.

D’Angelo spoke about the difference between earning a living, having a career, and getting a calling.

“While people work at a job to earn a living, and a career involves a commitment to a way of life, communities are enriched by people who have a calling,” he said, quoting sociology professor Robert Bellah.

Couch was a “gift” to the town, D’Angelo added. “Charley’s encyclopedic mind, chock full of details about this town, was a gift — a gift that he willingly and sometimes forcefully shared with the rest of us,” he said.

D’Angelo added whenever he would see people at meetings, or around town and a question would surface about the history or about the town, it was “inevitably followed by ‘Ask Charley,’ ‘Where is Charley?, or ‘Best call Charley.’”

Legacy

Couch’s legacy runs much deeper, however, than knowing Redding’s history and helping to preserve it, D’Angelo said.

“It’s the constant, lifelong appreciation and understanding of who we are and how we got here,” he said. “For Charley, history included philosophy, psychology, sociologically, education, art, archeology, politics, along with people, houses, barns, stone walls, cemeteries, revolutionary war sites, and more.”

Selectman Peg O’Donnell read a statement from Redding First Selectman Julia Pemberton, who was not able to attend the memorial.

In her statement, Pemberton wrote Couch’s love of Redding ran deep.

“With that love, came a fierce determination to discover, preserve and share with others — stories, artifacts, and places — pieces of Redding’s history that we otherwise would not know,” she wrote.

Pemberton wrote Couch was a frequent visitor to the town vault, looking through land records and documents “dating back to the earliest days of Redding.”

“In many cases, this would lead to new discoveries,” she wrote.

Laurie Heiss, Redding Land Trust co-vice president, said not only was Couch “sharp, smart and perceptive,” but he was a storyteller, “always making history accessible and enjoyable.”

Heiss added the last few times she visited Couch, the stories of his family, old Redding, interesting events, and memorable people “poured out of him with such endless joy.”

Charley’s son Chip spoke of his father’s life.

Born in Norwalk Hospital, Couch spent time living in Redding, California and Canada.

Jack of all trades

He was a jack of all trades, according to his son. He worked at a phone book factory, was a logger, and sold computers and software.

Chip Couch spoke of his father’s creation of the Redding Historical Society’s Rock’n Roots Revival, which has become an annual event in town.

The Revival is an Independence Day music festival featuring local musicians and fireworks that directly supports the Redding Historical Society.

The fourth annual Rock’n Roots festival will be Saturday, June 30, at Lonetown Farm, 43 Lonetown Road.

“Every time someone makes an effort to save a landmark, or to preserve the character of this town — that’s legacy,” Chip Couch said. “This event that he started means so much to the town and so much to my family.”

After the event, Redding Land Trust trustee Henry (Buzz) Merritt said the word “grit” comes up a lot when referring to Couch.

“Charley led a tough life. He had rough seas,” Merritt said. “Yet, he was very much his own man. I always marveled at that.”

O’Donnell said Couch was a “one-of-a-kind person.”



“Frankly, whenever I spoke to him, I always felt like I was transported in time. It was like talking to a character from ‘My Brother Sam is Dead’ [last year’s townwide read],” O’Donnell said. “He knew Redding history, and now he is a part of it.”