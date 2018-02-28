Seminar in Redding examines fake news and journalism

Fake, misleading or inaccurate information disguised as news is not a new phenomenon. What is new: Anyone with a smartphone and Internet connection can create and perpetuate content regardless of facts, supporting information or sources.

In a special two-part seminar at the Mark Twain Library, participants can acquire the media smarts to help discern fact from the misleading or even false portrayals that have become so common in today’s rapidly evolving news, communications and social platforms.

Part one, Wednesday, March 7, at 7:30 p.m., will examine the habits of fact-checkers and the impact of filter bubbles, as well as the tools we can use to be productive, reliable contributors to online and in-person discourse. The discussion will focus on what we can do to nurture media literacy. The program is appropriate for teens and adults, and all are encouraged to bring a laptop or tablet for breakout exercises.

Part two, Wednesday, March 21, at 7:30 p.m., there will be a lively examination of news, digital content and the increasingly common efforts to undermine journalism and journalists as advocates of “fake news.” This discussion will cover the evolving challenges in the newsroom and what sophisticated news consumers need to know about digital media and how news is produced.

Presenters

Presenters for part one of the seminar are Jackie Whiting, an educator and Google-certified innovator focused on media literacy, and Janine Johnson, library media specialist at Scotts Ridge Middle School in Ridgefield.

Presenters for part two of the seminar are Merrill Brown, an educator, consultant, adviser, veteran media executive, and journalist who launched MSNBC.com, and Mark Weinberg, a digital media consultant who helped create the nation’s first digital newspaper network.

Register online for these seminars at marktwainlibrary.org, or in person at the library, or call 203-938-2545 for information. The Mark Twain Library is located at 439 Redding Road, Redding.