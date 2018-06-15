Selectmen to discuss report on Fuchs Monday

The Redding Board of Selectmen will meet in executive session Monday to discuss the future of suspended Redding Police Chief Douglas Fuchs.

The meeting follows completion of a draft report on the investigation into actions by Fuchs on April 11, 2016, when Peter Valenti was found hanging by a noose in a shed outside his Blueberry Hill Road home in Redding.

Valenti’s body was initially mistaken for a dummy by the first police officer who found it. Then, according to another complaint, Fuchs refused to allow an emergency medical technician to check on Valenti, saying he was already dead. Valenti’s family has filed suit against Fuchs, as well as Redding police officer Jenna Matthews, Captain Mark O’Donnell, Sgt. J. Peter Quinn, 9-1-1 dispatcher Stephen Peterson, and the Town of Redding, saying he was, in fact, alive and could have been saved.

A civil trial date for Fuchs is set for Feb. 11, 2020.

First Selectman Julia Pemberton said at Wednesday night’s Board of Finance meeting that the draft report took one month to complete. Since it’s a draft, it’s not subject to the Freedom of Information Act, so it is not attainable by the public.

Valenti family attorney Gerard McEnery of McEnery, Price, Messey & Sullivan, said he has been waiting about six months for the investigation to be complete and has become “impatient.”

“Our civil case has been held in abeyance by an agreement of the attorneys in the civil action. The purpose of that agreement was that we would not double our efforts since attorney Patrick McHale was doing investigations, depositions and taking statements from many or all of the same witnesses that we would be looking to depose,” McEnery said. “So, we are waiting for attorney McHale to finalize his report and the final report then is the marker that we have been waiting for to move forward.”

McEnery added he has issued a subpoena to McHale “to notice his deposition” and ask that he produce a copy of his report or all of the investigation that he has conducted.

“That deposition was set for Thursday of next week and I anticipate that the attorneys on behalf of the town and Chief Fuchs will file an objection to that deposition, basically a motion for protective order and a motion to quash the subpoena,” McEnery said. “Once those are filed, we will submit an argument to the court that the deposition go forward.”

McEnery said he anticipates that the town and Fuchs, through his attorneys, will claim that some or all of the investigation is “privileged material or work product.”

“We don’t agree with that position, and again this is something that is going to be litigated with the court,” he said. “We have some ground work to continue to do and we look forward to moving on this case.”

Legal expenses exceed budget

To date, the investigations of the police chief have cost Redding $150,000, according to Pemberton.

Due to legal expenses associated with the Fuchs investigation, the town is about $116,000 over budget.

Redding has a year-end estimate of $316,000 from a budget of $200,000, Pemberton said at the meeting.

On Monday, June 11, the town received a $43,000 bill for the month of May.

“That was the last month of the Fuchs investigation,” Pemberton said.

She explained the latest bill doesn’t include any invoices from Pullman & Comley, [who represents the Town of Redding] that might come in for the month of June, which the town would receive in July.

However, she said, “That is the completion of the final court investigation,” Pemberton said. “That is the good news.”

She added this year, had the town not had any issues at the police department, it would have been “significantly ahead or at least equal. If we didn’t have that $150,000 nut, we wouldn’t have to have this conversation.”

Elliot Spector, an attorney for Fuchs, said he hasn’t heard anything from the town in regard to the report, nor has Fuchs. He declined to make any comment “without having any knowledge of what McHale put in the draft.”

In a prior interview, he said “it’s important for everyone in the town to find out what the truth is, so any reports and evidence should be disclosed as early as possible.”