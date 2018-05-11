Secrets of great bread baking at home

If you have always wanted to know how to bake delicious bread at home, now you can learn from an expert. Haley Scott, head baker at Ross Bread + Coffee in Ridgefield, will offer a demonstration and bread baking tips on Thursday, May 24, at 7:30 p.m. at the Mark Twain Library in Redding.

During this program, Scott will demonstrate how to make a sourdough starter — a versatile skill for any home baker — and share some of her favorite bread baking equipment and tools. She will also bring along some of her favorite baking books, the resources she turns to most often.

Space for the program is limited. Register online or at the library or call 203-938-2545 for information.