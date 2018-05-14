Screening of The Life and Gardens of Beatrix Farrand in Redding

Six-time Emmy Award-winning documentary filmmaker Karyl Evans will appear at the Mark Twain Library on Sunday, June 3, at 3 p.m. to present her documentary The Life and Gardens of Beatrix Farrand.

Evans will introduce the film and discuss Farrand’s life and work in landscape architecture — including Farrand’s role in designing some of the White House gardens. The event is co-sponsored by the Redding Garden Club.

A reception will follow the screening and DVDs will be available to purchase for $20. Register online or at the library or call 203-938-2545 for information.