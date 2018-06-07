Screening of Let the People Decide documentary in Weston

A preview screening of the documentary, Let the People Decide, by Weston filmmaker Gavin Guerra, will be held Sunday, June 10, at 5:30 p.m. at the Norfield Grange, 12 Good Hill Road, Weston.

The film discusses the history of voting rights in the United States from the Civil Rights Movement through the present day. It connects the dots across the decades in order to give proper historical context to the current political climate with regard to race and voting.

The film was written, produced, and directed by Gavin Guerra. It features Rev. Dr. William Barber II, Bob Moses, Harry Belafonte, John Lewis, Julian Bond, Dick Gregory and others.

Suggested donation is $25. All money raised will go towards post production and licensing costs of the film. To RSVP, email Samantha Nestor at [email protected]