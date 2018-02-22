Schedule of events at the Easton Public Library

Easton Public Library schedule of events

Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months), 10:30 a.m.

Tuesdays and Thursdays

Preschool Story Time, 2:15 p.m.

Thursdays

Baby’s First Story Time, 1 p.m.

Thursday, March 1

Happy Birthday, Dr. Seuss! (all ages), 4:15 p.m. Dr. Seuss-related crafts and stories.

Easton Yarnsmiths, 5 to 6 p.m.

Friday, March 2

Teen Advisory Group (grade 6+), 3:30 p.m.

Monday, March 5

Junior Book Club (grades 4-5), A Wrinkle in Time by Madeleine L’Engle, 4:15 p.m.

Thursday, March 8

Year of Wonders Book Discussion Group, America’s First Daughter by Stephanie Dray, 10:30 a.m.

Irish Dancing Program (all ages), 4:30 to 5:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 10

Links for Literature Mini-Golf Fund-raiser, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets available at the library or online at eastonlibrary.org.

Sunday, March 11

EAC Youth Art Show Spectacular, 3 p.m.

Monday, March 12

Bookworm Crafters (grades K-2), 4:15 p.m.

Wednesday, March 14

Winter/Spring Classic Movie Series: Only Angels Have Wings (1939), 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 15

Lego Master Builders (grades K-5), 4:15 p.m.

Easton Yarnsmiths, 5 to 6 p.m.

Beyond Reading Book Discussion and Movie, The Glass Castle by Jeannette Walls, 5:30 p.m.

SAT vs. ACT: Choosing the Best Test, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, March 16

Innovation Squad (grades 4-8), 4:15 p.m.

Monday, March 19

Third Grade Book Club: The Hundred Dresses, by Eleanor Estes, 4:15 p.m.

Thursday, March 22

Library Information and Technology Workshop for Seniors, 3 p.m.

Go Green Club (grades K-5), 4:15 p.m.

Friday, March 23

Teen Advisory Group (grade 6+), 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 24

Book signing, 2 p.m., One Book/One Town author presentation and book signing by Kim Dinan, author of The Yellow Envelope. Books will be available for purchase and signing.

Sunday, March 25

Scrabble Club, 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 28

Egg Day, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Bring your own eggs (hard-boiled) to dye or plastic ones to decorate.

Thursday, March 29

Tail Waggin’ Tutors (grades K-5). Kids may sign up for a 10-minute time slot to read to a certified therapy dog, 4:15 to 4:45 p.m.

Easton Yarnsmiths, 5 to 6 p.m.

Through May 31

One Book/One Town. Community reads The Yellow Envelope by Kim Dinan.

All events are held at the Easton Public Library, 691 Morehouse Road. For more information about these programs or to register, use the online event calendar at eastonlibrary.org or call 203-251-0134.