Save the Children’s Fairfield Leadership Council is holding a Winter White Party at Aspetuck Valley Country Club in Weston on Saturday, Jan. 20, from 8 to 11 p.m.

The event features cocktails, small bites and dancing. Proceeds from the event and gifts will support Save the Children’s mission to give every last child a chance at a brighter future.

To purchase tickets or to make a donation, visit SavetheChildren.org/WinterWhiteParty, email [email protected], or call 475-999-3219.