Saga ends: Easton finally accepts new road

The long-standing saga surrounding Adirondack Trail being accepted as an official town road is finally over.

At its Jan. 18 meeting, the Easton Board of Selectmen voted to make the new section of the residential street in the southeastern part of a town a municipal road.

“Thank you,” developer Harold Rosnick said after the vote.

Rosnick is beginning to sell housing lots in the new section of the development, which runs from Tuckahoe Road in Easton to Buttonwood Drive in Trumbull.

The Board of Selectmen put off a vote on the matter in December because of concerns about whether proper legal notice had been given before potential action at the Dec. 21 meeting.

“I appreciate your patience,” First Selectman Adam Dunsby told Rosnick. “We got a little behind schedule.”

Rosnick has been working for years to get the new part of Adirondack Trail accepted as a town road, a process that involves getting positive recommendations from the Planning and Zoning Commission and Town Engineer Ed Nagy before the Board of Selectmen votes on the request.

Nagy and Rosnick have been bickering in recent years about whether the road met all the requirements needed to be a town road. Nagy, who stressed roads must be “completed” and not “substantially completed” to be accepted by a municipality, finally gave a positive recommendation in late 2017.

At one point, Rosnick threatened to pursue the matter in court but that never happened. Issues that come up during the dispute ranged from asphalt quality to drainage easements, and proper curbing to tree plantings.

During the Jan. 18 meeting, Rosnick told the selectmen all necessary steps had been taken. “I think all the paperwork is in order,” he said. “I think we crossed all the T’s and dotted all the I’s.”

The selectmen agreed, and Dunsby and Selectman Carolyn Colangelo voted in favor of the motion. Selectman Robert Lessler was absent

About 20 new homes

The new section of the road should eventually include almost 20 homes. Previously, a shorter dead-end section of Adirondack Trail was built near Tuckahoe Road, where several houses were constructed and occupied.

Rosnick, an Easton resident, later extended and connected the road to Buttonwood Drive, which had been a dead-end, on the Trumbull border.

In general, if a developer builds a road to town specifications and there’s no prior agreement it will become a private road, a municipality usually agrees to make it a town road and assumes responsibility for maintaining it in the future. This includes plowing, repairing, repaving and handling drainage issues.

When receiving zoning permission for a project, the developer has to pay a bond to the town to ensure the road is built correctly. The bond should be returned once the work is satisfactorily completed.