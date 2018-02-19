RVNA: Seven tips to control risk of heart disease

February is American Heart Month, and the RVNA (Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association) is using this opportunity to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease and what a person can do to make healthy life choices to reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke.

We all know someone who had been affected by heart related illness. It remains the leading cause of death globally and takes the life of 2,300 Americans daily.

While family history and age cannot be changed, individuals can take steps to lower their risk of heart disease by as much as 80%. It means making choices to live in a healthier way through diet and exercise.

The American Heart Association has identified seven ways to help control the risk of heart disease: