Running legend Joan Benoit Samuelson shares advice and goals

Olympic runner Joan Benoit Samuelson, who raced in Redding’s Run for the Cows half marathon Sunday, said she really enjoyed her experience.

“There was really something for everybody there,” said Samuelson, who turns 61 next week. She stayed with close friends in Ridgefield over the weekend.

“I was really impressed by the whole event,” she said, adding that the hilly course was “challenging” and “intimidating.”

She said she liked the excitement the race drew in the running community. “Runners were really passionate about the event,” she said.

Samuelson’s next race is the Freihofer’s Run for Women 5K in Albany, N.Y., the first weekend in June. It’s the 40th anniversary of the race.

“I hope to run it in around 20 minutes,” she said.

After that race, she hopes to run the Chicago Marathon Nov. 30, but she has a knee issue and is being cautious. “I had a scope in late November and had some meniscus work,” she said.

There is locking in her knee in mid-stride.

“It was the same problem I had before my Olympic training in 1984, only in the other knee, 33 years later,” she remarked. “I didn’t recover as quickly from that as I had hoped.”

Running advice

Samuelson recommends younger runners develop as much speed as they can running shorter distances before marathons.

For older runners, she said, try to “incorporate cross training into your training program,” which she said is very important to running success.

Samuelson cycles, swims, and does a lot of strengthening and stretching.

“I went Nordic skiing this winter in Freeborn, Maine, where I live, and at Sugarloaf [also in Maine],” she said.

In general, she said, she “runs the way I feel.”

Samuelson said she is “very excited” by all the top American female marathoners who have recently come into the spotlight.

“I’m inspired by our younger athletes — Shalane, Amy, Jordan, Desi, and Molly,” she said. “They keep me young and going in the sport.”

A full life

Samuelson said her career has been “so good to me in so many ways.”

When she isn’t running, she said, she enjoys gardening, hiking, and environmental and health advocacy.

As far as regrets, she said she is “notorious for not looking at race courses before the race.”

“I had a chance to break 2:20 in my fastest marathon in Chicago, in 1985,” she said.

“[Olympic bronze medalists] Rosa [Mota] and Ingrid [Kristiansen] were both with me, and all of a sudden, there was the finish line,” she recalled.

Samuelson got a 2:21.21, setting an 18-year American record.

If Samuelson gets to run Chicago, she hopes to break three hours. “My daughter Abby, who is 30, is running this with me,” she said. “We are both trying to go under three.”

“If we can both do this, that would tie a ribbon around my career,” she said. “It will come full circle.”