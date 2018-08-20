Rosh Hashanah Shofar Factory comes to Weston

The new Westport/Weston Hebrew after-school program is presenting an event where families can make their own authentic shofars. The Shofar Factory will be held Tuesday, Sept. 4, from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Norfield Grange, 12 Good Hill Road in Weston and is open to all. Freida Hecht is director of the program.

The cost is $10 per child. Participants will saw, sand, drill and go home with their own ram’s horn, called a shofar, in Hebrew, in time for the Rosh Hashanah holiday that begins Sunday evening, Sept. 9.

The Jewish culture after-school program features the Aleph Champ Hebrew reading and writing program and a hands-on learning approach with children learning about Jewish history, traditions, holidays, Israel and more through games, drama, arts and crafts and baking. The school offers bar/bat mitzvah preparation for sixth and seventh grade students..

The program is open to kindergarteners through seventh grade and meets on Tuesdays from 4 to 5:30 at Norfield Grange. All are welcome, regardless of affiliation, level of observance, or prior knowledge. For registration and information, call 203-493-6505.