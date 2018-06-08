Rock’n Roots Revival in Redding features fireworks

The Redding Historical Society’s fourth Rock’n Roots Revival, created by the late Charley Couch, will be held on Saturday, June 30, at Lonetown Farm, 43 Lonetown Road in Redding.

The event starts at 12:30 p.m. and runs until the fireworks display at 9:45 p.m. A variety of food vendors will be available, or, you can bring your own picnic.

There will be live music all day. Bands scheduled to appear include: Open Road, Paultauf Band, Lara w/Tom, JD Seem, Pluck and Rail, ID, Stuntfish, YC, LD, Emma Etc.; and the Generations Blues Band. The Germantown Ancient Pipe Band will lead into the fireworks.

Personal grills, barbeques, and other open or closed flame cooking appliances are not permitted on the farm premises.

Admission is $10 for Redding residents (who are asked to bring I.D.), $5 for students and seniors. $20 for non-residents. Children under 12 free.