The Music Shed with David Morgan, Redding’s rock band program for middle and high school musicians, has its blowout end-of-the-semester rock show on Sunday, Jan. 28, at Molly Darcy’s in Danbury from 3:30 to 8 p.m.

Eight middle and high school bands will perform. The musical menu will be eclectic and soulful. Pictured above, from left, are Evyn Schreiber, Reid Etzbach, Walter Madison, Jack Richardson, Calista Dudas, and Moriah Morgan.