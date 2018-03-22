‘Rock hound’ brings healing crystals to Weston

Nisan Eventoff has been a “rock hound” for more than 40 years and he carries healing crystals with him daily.

“I’ve been interested in the healing properties of crystals for years,” said Eventoff. “I have many all around my house. I think they help eliminate negativity.”

Eventoff, a Westonite for 29 years, works with fellow Weston residents Joe Devermann and Kareen Kanega to bring those healing powers to town.

The three have started The Stonz Company, dedicated to bringing hand-mined crystals to Weston for healing purposes.

Devermann, Eventoff’s neighbor and close friend, lives part of the year in Panama near the base of a volcano.

Previous volcanic activity has caused a plethora of unmined crystals to reside near Devermann’s home. He recently purchased equipment to mine, cut and polish those crystals.

When home in Weston recently, Devermann showed Eventoff his newly acquired treasures and Eventoff developed a plan: to sell the healing crystals to area residents.

After bringing in Kanega, a Weston-based artist, to assemble the crystals into necklaces, the trio has begun selling them at Lang’s Pharmacy under The Stonz Company moniker.

“It is said that they have healing properties that promote harmony, balance and mental function,” said Eventoff. “They ease tension, eliminate negativity and create a sense of well-being.”

Eventoff’s interest in crystals has been going on for decades, but a trip to India in 1996 reaffirmed his love for them and the culture surrounding them.

“I was engaged to a woman who worked in India and she introduced me to healers in the region,” he said. “Being there and being around healers reinforced my belief in the healing properties of crystals.”

Eventoff said he was especially intrigued by the combination of modern medicine and alternative methods.

“There were healers and doctors working simultaneously on the same patient,” he said. “I was so impressed with that and the Indian culture’s willingness to try two different paths to health.”

Crystals

The crystals mined by Devermann in Panama are quartz, jasper and agate.

“Different crystals can serve different functions,” said Eventoff, who adds that placing different crystals on each of the different chakras, or “energy centers” of the human body, can cause a variety of healing results.

While Eventoff acknowledges that many perceive healing crystals as a placebo, he believes being open to them is crucial to receiving their benefits.

“If you’re open to crystals they can truly help you feel better,” said Eventoff. “They are growing in popularity in cities across the country, and I think people are starting to see that they can, in fact, help them feel better.”

In addition to their healing powers, Eventoff, a magician and an emergency medical technician, thinks crystals are aesthetically pleasing.

“I think they’re very beautiful,” Eventoff said. “The crystals we sell are made by Weston-based artisans and they have a high-quality appearance.”

For more information, contact Eventoff at [email protected]