Road projects may be delayed, fare hikes proposed

Without new revenue for the state’s Special Transportation Fund (STF), Gov. Dannel Malloy said the state would “postpone indefinitely” some $4.3 billion in planned projects and would increase transit and rail fares and make cutbacks on major road and other transportation programs.

Some of the projects that would be suspended are the widening of Interstate 95 between Bridgeport and Stamford, and improving the Interstate 91/Route 15 interchange on the Charter Oak Bridge. Malloy said even routine highway maintenance and transportation aid to cities and towns is “seriously jeopardized.”

“If Connecticut does not take the necessary action to allow us to restart these vital projects, not only will it put the state’s infrastructure into a further state of disrepair, it will hurt our economy,” Malloy said in a statement. “If we want to compete in the 21st century economy, we need a transportation system that works for people and businesses, and we need to invest in transit-oriented development to build the communities where people and businesses want to be. I want to be very clear — this is preventable, but it requires immediate action. The legislature must act this year to avoid potentially devastating setbacks to our transportation system.”

Connecticut DOT Commissioner James P. Redeker said the funding problem is not something “that can be punted until future years.”

“As Gov. Malloy noted last month, the solvency of the Special Transportation Fund is in doubt without new revenues. In real terms, that means we need to postpone indefinitely important projects today,” he said.

Malloy said his administration will announce detailed proposals later this month, ahead of the next legislative session, to get money into the transportation fund and allow projects to go back online. The Special Transportation Fund finances the state’s transportation system, including operating the Department of Transportation and all of the services it provides.

Fare hike

In other state transportation news, commuters and rail riders may face a 10% fare hike as soon as July, followed by 5% increases in 2020 and 2021.

In addition, off-peak reductions in weekday trains on the branch lines, including the Danbury and New Canaan branches, were threatened, as well as eliminating weekend service.

Of the fare increases, state Sen. Toni Boucher (R-26) said, “I have looked at the increases commuters have had to bear since 2012. The increases have been huge, 18% to 19% over that time already. In essence, that service hasn’t appreciably improved.”

Reducing branch line service is something “brought up continuously,” she said.

“They always go to the branch lines because they wholly own those lines. It’s disingenuous. If they improved the branch lines they could increase ridership. [Malloy] threatened the towns with massive costs when he tried to bring teacher pension payments down. Now he’s trying to bully Fairfield County with service reductions that only hurt the economy more. It is counter to anything they said that they are pro-business.

“The last thing we need to do is cut back on service,” she continued. “We need better management of funds,” said Boucher, who is co-chair of the Transportation Committee.

While the governor blames the legislature for the Special Transportation Fund’s woes, Boucher lays the problem at Malloy’s feet.

“This is not new news. He spent a lot of the state’s money this summer when he tried to protect state employee benefits. … Wages, health care and benefits are way out of line. He actually spent the money himself that can be used for essential services.

Tip of the iceberg

Consumer advocate Jim Cameron said the proposed fare increase is just the tip of the iceberg and far more impactful are the proposed cuts to off-peak rail service on the New Canaan, Danbury, Waterbury, and Shore Line East rail lines.

“Eliminating weekend service on those trains and reducing weekdays to only rush hour will mean less mobility, lower property values and potential real estate tax increases. And those would-be travelers will now have to drive down to the mainline stations, further crowding already maxed-out station parking lots,” he said.

But what worries him most, he said, is the governor’s call to freeze $4.3 billion in future transportation projects. “Coupled with a potential 15% staff layoff at CDOT, that means fewer ‘shovel-ready’ projects in the pipeline if and when funding is found by, for example, President Trump’s promised $1 trillion in infrastructure spending,” he said.