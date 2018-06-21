Retiring Redding Captain O’Donnell reflects on 33-year career

At 2:15 in the morning on a day in 2008, Redding Police Capt. Mark O’Donnell received a call that a man on 70 Acre Road was unconscious, but breathing.

“As we were responding, his condition was upgraded to not breathing,” said O’Donnell, 54, who recently announced he is retiring after 33 years.

When O’Donnell and a fellow officer arrived at the man’s home, the man was sitting in a recliner with his head slumped down.

“We pulled him out of the recliner and got him to a flat surface on the floor,” O’Donnell said. “I tilted his head back and opened his airway up. We did two-person CPR on him. On the 14th chest compression, he reached up and squeezed my forearm.”

“His son said to me, ‘Is that good?’ I said, ‘Yes, but I have to get him to let go of my arm now,’” O’Donnell said. “He was deceased and I brought him back to life — that was one of my most proudest moments.”

Saving the man’s life was just one of the countless memories O’Donnell has from a lifetime on the job. On Aug. 17, he’ll be leaving his position to work as a security officer at Masuk High School in Monroe, beginning Aug. 27. It’s not yet known who will replace him in Redding.

He said having summers off will give him more time to spend with his family, which consists of his wife Marie, his three daughters, and his two stepchildren.

O’Donnell is also expecting his first grandchild, a boy, in July. “I have a whole list of things I want to do with him, like play Wiffle Ball,” he said.

Full circle

In taking on his new job, O’Donnell comes full circle, since not only is he a graduate of Masuk High School, but he began his law enforcement career in Monroe in 1983, at the age of 19.

He joined Redding’s police department in 1985, “when I was thinner and had hair,” O’Donnell said with a chuckle as he sat in his office Thursday, looking at old photos of himself and certificates of recognition he received over the years.

His lighthearted mood turned nostalgic, however, when he became emotional as he reflected on the past three decades.

He had “great” mentors, and the best advice he ever received was to “always treat everybody like you would want to treat your mother,” he said, as he got choked up. “I tell that to the guys that I train. I never had a civilian complain against me.”

Changes

When O’Donnell joined the Redding department, the town had a state trooper program with a total of 10 officers.

“There was no dispatch. We had five police cars and were all on two-person shifts,” O’Donnell said. “There was a sign on the door that said when no one was in the building, to call the State Police barracks in Southbury.”

“That was our backup,” he said. “That did not give you a safe and secure feeling.”

Through the decades, he watched the town grow from 7,770 people to its current population of over 9,000.

The types of crimes have changed, he said. “Back then, there were lots of motor vehicle crashes and domestic violence. issues.”

Now, he sees cyber- and computer-crimes, as well as identity theft and fraud.

There is also now a detective on the staff, where there had been none in the past.

Through the years, O’Donnell has moved up in rank from patrol officer to corporal to sergeant to lieutenant to captain.

For the past nine months, he has been running the department, serving as acting chief in the absence of chief Doug Fuchs. Fuchs was suspended from his position, due to the investigation of his actions in regard to Peter Valenti, who was found hanging by a noose in a shed outside his Blueberry Hill Road home in Redding.

Safe

Aside from saving lives, O’Donnell has many memories of taking criminals off the streets.

At around 2 a.m. on a Friday morning in the winter of 2009, O’Donnell was on patrol near Portland Avenue in Georgetown when he noticed a large bag in the road, with a items hanging out of it.

He looked up and spotted a man running through a backyard. He exited his car and began a foot chase through the snow.

While the man got away, O’Donnell caught the man’s accomplice, which led to the arrests of both.

“These guys were responsible for 30 vehicle entries in that one night,” O’Donnell said. “They went on a spree.”

O’Donnell said he is very proud of working with the Easton-Redding Community Care Coalition, Easton and Redding emergency responders, and local parents recently to conduct the first mock crash John Read High School has had in 20 years.

“It had such a positive impact that the school will be doing this again on a regular basis,” he said.

No regrets

O’Donnell said he has no regrets of any point in his 30-plus years.

“I loved coming in here 100% of the time,” he said, adding, however, that he had been thinking about leaving for about a year.

“I’m spent. I’m tired out,” he said. “I’m not going to miss getting calls at 1:30 a.m. “

He said he hopes his fellow officers won’t be impacted by all the budget cuts in town.

“I’m hoping my retirement will open a door to save someone from getting laid off,” he said.

O’Donnell said he will most miss his relationships with his colleagues and with the public.

“It’s the simple things I will really miss, like working Concert on the Green, when little kids would come up to me and I would bend down on one knee, to their level. They are so intrigued,” he said. “That is so rewarding.”

Redding First Selectman Julia Pemberton said O’Donnell has made a lasting impact on the entire department and town.

“Capt. Mark O’Donnell has spent his entire career in law enforcement serving the citizens of Redding. In the last few years that I have come to know the captain, I’ve learned he has all the characteristics you would hope to see in a person with whom so much of the public trust is placed. Redding will miss him, the Redding Police Department will miss him, and I will miss him,” Pemberton said. “I consider myself fortunate to have worked with him these last few years and grateful for the steadying hand he has brought to our department, stepping up to the challenges of these last few months. He has more than earned his retirement, but I’m not sure working with students is going to bring him much in the way of relaxation. He may soon be clamoring to come back. In all seriousness, I wish him peace and time for new pursuits.”

West Redding Fire Department District Commissioner Scot Sanford said he has known O’Donnell more than 30 years, on both a personal and professional level.

“We interacted quite frequently when I was chief of the West Redding Fire Department, as well as socially, when we both played softball for the Redding PBA (Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association),” Sanford said. “He is an asset to the community and will be sorely missed by all.”

O’Donnell said while he is happy to be going back to his roots, “Redding is like a second home.”