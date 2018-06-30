Restroom facility considered for Easton’s Morehouse Fields

The Easton Board of Selectmen has asked the Planning and Zoning Commission to weigh on a proposed restroom facility at Morehouse Civic Park, in what is known as an 8-24 referral. An 8-24 involves the Planning and Zoning offering its view of a project on town-owned land.

Town officials are working to build a restroom structure at the park — also known as the Morehouse Fields because of all its recreational fields — in the future.

The restroom is likely to be located be a few hundred feet into the park, where the entrance road goes in two different directions.

The building would be a simple 12-foot by 24-foot structure. The expected cost is $100,000 to $110,000, including the septic system.

“We do feel there’s a need there,” said Easton First Selectman Adam Dunsby at the June 21 Board of Selectmen meeting, noting the project has been in the works for a few years. He said having a permanent bathroom rather than the current portable toilets should open the park “to more recreational opportunities.”

In addition to playing fields, Morehouse Park has informal hiking paths that are expected to be improved in the coming years.