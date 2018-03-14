Restroom facilities considered for Morehouse Park in Easton

The prospect of a permanent restroom facility at Easton’s Morehouse Park recreation area may be getting closer to reality.

“It’s a project everyone would like to see move forward,” First Selectman Adam Dunby said during the March 6 Board of Finance meeting.

The holdup is funding but the needed money could be coming as soon as the new fiscal year that begins in July. The cost is expected to be about $100,000 if the project is kept simple.

During the last budget season, $15,000 from Park and Recreation Department activity fees was set aside in a special fund for the bathrooms.

It appears up to another $25,000 from Park & Rec sources could be targeted for the project in fiscal year 2018-19. The money would come from program fees again as well as field use fees and unused park improvement funds.

Dunsby has proposed another $60,000 from the First Selectman’s budget, also subject to Board of Finance approval, to reach the expected cost and begin the work.

“Let’s try to get this done,” Dunsby said.

Morehouse Civic Park visitors — including Easton youth playing youth sports and their parents — now must use the familiar blue-colored portable toilets.

It’s likely a pre-fabricated building would be placed in a central location near the recreational fields, used for soccer and baseball. It may be a “simple brick or cement building,” Dunsby said.

Town Parks & Rec and Public Works employees could handle site work, preparing the location for the structure, to keep down expenses. The project would require installation of a septic system.

Dunsby said even if the restroom building can’t be fully funded to enable construction to start in the new fiscal year, setting aside more money is a way to move forward. “The sense is we need to be incremental,” he said.

Pursuing a larger project, such as a building — perhaps a barn — with a kitchen and concession stand, is unlikely because most people are eager to just get the bathrooms in as soon as possible, Dunsby said.

Enlarging the scope means the town “probably wouldn’t have anything in three years,” he said.

Selectman Robert Lessler said there’s been some talk of going bigger, so the bathroom facility could be constructed in a way that additional facilities potentially could come later.

Parks & Rec Director Danielle Alves told the Board of Finance she favors having one large building with restrooms rather than building separate, smaller ones in the park.

Board of Finance member Andy Kachele suggested that gender-neutral bathrooms with individual entrances should be considered, in order to avoid long lines for any particular gender during events.

An effort to publicly raise funds for the bathrooms doesn’t seem to have generated any significant contributions.

“We tried. It’s probably not going to happen,” said Dunsby, noting that getting someone to donate funds for a bathroom facility is a difficult task.

Dunsby said putting bathrooms in would make Morehouse Park more attractive to more people, such as senior citizens. “More people will be comfortable going there if there’s a clean restroom facility,” he said.

Alves said having permanent bathrooms at such a heavily used outdoor facility would be great. “We can have hundreds of people out there on a hot summer day,” she said.

“The project has been in the works for a long time,” Alves said.