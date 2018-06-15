Resident steps up role on agricultural commission

Lisa Cochran-Dougall was appointed as a full member of the Easton Agricultural Commission by the Board of Selectmen on June 1. She had been an alternate.

Cochran-Dougall said she enjoys serving on the commission and now can make the commitment to be a full member.

She praised the commission for “representing farmers on multiple levels. It can be a bridge between farmers and the town, and a place to disseminate information to and from farmers.”

The agricultural commission is chaired by Jean Stetz-Puchalski. The town is somewhat unique for having such a commission in this part of the state. Easton also has a right-to-farm ordinance.

“We worked hard on these initiatives, and now have towns around us coming to us” for guidance and advice on agricultural issues, Cochran-Dougall said.

Cochran-Dougall is executive director of the Westport Farmers Market, which she has been credited with helping to revive.