Republicans nominate Wexler for probate judge

Members of the the Republican Party unanimously endorsed incumbent Lisa Wexler to serve for another term as probate judge for the Westport-Weston district.

Wexler was nominated by Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe, who said she is one of the most “citizen centric” officials he has known. “She has transformed the office of the Westport-Weston probate judge to be the most efficient, open and transparent it can be. She has really worked to make herself and the court available and to inform all of us of what the probate judge’s office can do and how we should make sure that probate law works to our advantage and to the advantage of our families,” he said.

Wexler’s nomination was seconded by Britta Lerner of Weston.

Accepting the nomination, Wexler said, “Our Probate Court is a place that serves all the people. As far as I am concerned, I am a judge for all the people — regardless of affiliation, class or creed. I hope that with the passing of time and the accumulation of experience, I will continue to grow as a judge and as a human being, so that my decisions are wise and just.”