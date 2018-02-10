Registration open for summer programs at Lachat in Weston

Although it’s still snowy outside, now is the time for children to register for the Little Farmhands summer programs at Lachat Town Farm in Weston.

The programs are for children 4 to 8 years old, and will give them experience working on a farm in Weston. The programs start July 23 and run for three one-week increments. You may sign up for one or all three. Each segment has a slightly different educational topic.

Go to lachattownfarm.org to register.

Lachat Town Farm is located at 106 Godfrey Road West, Weston.