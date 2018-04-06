Region 9 school chief urges board to look toward future

At the recent Region 9 Board of Education meeting, school Superintendent Thomas McMorran sought to get attendees to plan for the world students will face in 2032 and beyond.

Doing so requires a big mind-shift, McMorran said. “We are often guided by our own experiences in high school in the 1980s or earlier,” he noted. Just as high schools today are very different from those of the 1960s, 1970s or 1980s, the schools tomorrow’s students will encounter will also be radically different than today’s, requiring administrators to constantly rethink and re-plan.

“In particular, we need to come to terms with the role of digital learning in tomorrow’s schools — as well as biotechnology and other technological developments,” said McMorran.

McMorran’s talk dovetailed with other, more timely topics on the board’s agenda: course offerings in an era of falling enrollment and adequately securing schools against violence.

The ideal in any learning environment is to engage the student, which occurs when students feel both challenged by lessons and confident in their own knowledge. At the opposite spectrum, kids report high levels of boredom when they find the material unchallenging or when they have not been adequately prepared to tackle lesson material.

Relevance and rigor

Technology will continue to automate some of the more rote — and potentially “boring” — aspects of both classroom work and career tasks. This will enable tomorrow’s students and workers to focus on the truly interesting aspects of tasks — but it also requires students to develop the kinds of higher-level thinking skills that will be needed, according to McMorran.

In the past, educators focused on rigor: “cramming” as much knowledge as possible in hopes that students would retain much of it on their college-entrance exams. In contrast, today’s teachers focus more on relevance, which leads to true retention of knowledge, McMorran explained.

“The relationship between teachers and students creates the bridge between rigor and relevance,” he said.

Region 9 anticipates a decline of several hundred students over the next decade. Technology can help prevent electives and other courses from falling by the wayside, McMorran said. “We need to identify more ways to use technology to have fewer teachers teach more students at higher levels of learning,” he said.

That has already happened with foreign language instruction, McMorran said. Self-paced modules, such as Rosetta Stone, enable students to learn a language for which there might not be enough students to fill a classroom.

Dr. Gina Pin, assistant superintendent and Joel Barlow High School head of school, described the district’s review of staffing and enrollment as 90% complete. “It will be final in September, when next year’s students are actually in their fall classes,” she said.

The district works hard to match courses with students’ interests and elective requests, she added.“We will likely lose one or two teachers when we drop by 38 students, which is what is projected for next year,” Pin noted.

Pin also suggested engaging today’s ninth graders to plan ahead on what they will want to take in their sophomore, junior and senior years at Barlow.

“That could also possibly be done with computer modeling,” said board Chairman Mike D’Agostino, noting such planning would provide school administration with a clearer look at what to offer in the years ahead — and what courses might be trimmed.

Security matters

In an executive session at the end of the public portion of the meeting, the board authorized an expenditure of $82,371.50 to upgrade the alarm system at Barlow. Finance Director Scott Reiss will negotiate terms of payment with the provider, United Alarm. During a previous meeting, the board approved a measure to use a town of Redding police officer as a school resource officer (SRO).

Among other business, the board voted in favor of a $24,600 offset in the budget for the tuition of six out-of-district students. The students are children of Region 9 staff members, and the option to attend Joel Barlow is provided as an employee benefit.