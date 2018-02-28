Region 9 budget breakdown

A 4.16% increase was discussed for the 2018-19 operating school budget at the recent Region 9 Board of Education meeting in Redding.

The total 2018-19 budget proposal is $24,778,080. This is the second meeting where the budget was brought up; the first was on Jan. 31.

“In general, when you take salaries and benefits into account, about 80% of the total budget is to cover costs of staff and faculty,” school Superintendent Tom McMorran wrote in a follow-up email.

General instruction costs

General instruction makes up 40% of the budget.

General instruction includes the salaries of most teachers and paraprofessionals, but not all, McMorran wrote.

For example, general instruction doesn’t include special education and custodial salaries.

It also doesn’t include the cost of such things as supplies, Xerox leases, and substitute teachers, according to McMorran.

Operations are up 16%

According to Joel Barlow High School Principal Gina Pin, Barlow’s operations budget has gone up 16% from the prior year.

Operations include the physical buildings and grounds, technology, and salaries of nurses as well as libraries and transportation.

Much of this increase has to do with transportation costs, according to McMorran. Next year will be the third and final year of the three-year extension of the school’s transportation contract with Dattco.

“We had a five-year contract with them and then a three-year extension. The extension was structured so the biggest cost would be in the third year,” McMorran said. “The three districts (Redding, Easton and Region 9) will go out to bid for a new contract for the following year.”

Fewer students

Pin explained that over the past five years, the number of Barlow students has declined by 189, and the number of full-time teaching positions has been reduced by 9.2. This includes a dean position, she added.

“We have removed more than that, but we have also increased special education (staffing), so the net change is 9.2,” McMorran said.

Pin said it’s important to remember that the budget is not a mathematical formula. “A lot of it depends on what courses our students signed up for.”

For example, she explained, when Barlow “made the very unpopular decision to cut a very popular teacher, we knew we were losing this incredible personality,” said Pin, referring to Lee Skalkos, the former jewelry teacher at Barlow.

She added, however, that Barlow didn’t lose its jewelry program. “We knew that that wouldn’t happen. We are still able to offer jewelry.”

Accommodating class choices

McMorran said in many high schools, “the schedule is set and then you populate it with the students.”

“If students don’t get in, it’s tough and they will have to try to sign up the following year,” he said.

In contrast, he said, what Barlow does “is say to the kids, ‘What courses do you want?’ and then we try to build the entire schedule to maximize the potential that they’ll get the courses that they want.”