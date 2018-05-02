Referendum questions for Easton voters

Easton voters will vote Yes or No on two questions at the budget referendum on Tuesday, May 8 at the Samuel Staples Elementary School. The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Question One: Shall the town of Easton appropriate the sum of $44,157,632 for the annual budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019? (This includes Easton’s share of the Region No. 9 budget.)

Question Two: Shall the Region School District No. 9, composed of the Towns of Easton and Redding appropriate and authorize the expenditure of $24,483,453 as the operating budget of the district for the period of July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019? (Easton’s share is $10,952,394 and Redding’s share is $13,531,059.)