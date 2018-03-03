ReferenceUSA database available at Mark Twain Library

The Mark Twain Library in Redding invites patrons to take advantage of a useful research tool, ReferenceUSA.

ReferenceUSA business databases provide information on more than 24 million U.S. businesses. You can search by geography, type of business, size, and other criteria; and the databases are continually updated. This resource is particularly useful to current or prospective small business owners, marketing professionals, job seekers, and students.

Anyone with a library card can access the database, either in the library or from home. The library will also provide one-on-one assistance with the database and will run reports upon request. Patrons may call or stop by the library to schedule an appointment with Sarah Zimmermann, reference librarian.

The Mark Twain Library is owned by the Mark Twain Library Association. It was founded in 1908 by Samuel Clemens — Mark Twain himself — one of Redding’s most celebrated residents. Visit marktwainlibrary.org, for more information.