Redding’s Rock’n Roots Revival honors late town historian

Linda Vannoni was back to her own roots at Saturday’s fourth annual Rock’n Roots Revival.

Vannoni, who grew up in Redding and now lives in Glastonbury, was visiting her mother Flo, and thought it would be fun to join her at the Revival.

“We follow my mom wherever she goes,” said Vannoni, who was chasing after her 21-month-old daughter, Seneca Vannoni-Corsa.

The Redding Historical Society’s Rock’n Roots Revival, which took place at the Lonetown Historical Farm, ran all day and evening, and featured the Charley Couch Memorial Concert — a variety of bands, musicians and singers in honor of the late town historian.

Couch, who died in May at the age of 63, was the creator of the Revival and organized it every year it has been held.

Aside from the live music, which included bands such as Open Road, Louder Daddy, and Yippee Coyote, food was available throughout the day, and a large fireworks display ended the evening.

Vannoni said Redding was a beautiful place to grow up. “The school system is amazing, there were so many gems of teachers in every grade.”

One of her favorite teachers was Tom McMorran, now superintendent of schools for Redding and Easton. McMorran was Vannoni’s English teacher at Joel Barlow High School.

“He inspired us to think independently and encouraged us to pursue interests outside of textbooks,” said Vannoni, who is 43. “He made the books we read come to life.”

McMorran co-taught a class called White Race Resistance in Germany During Nazi Holocaust, according to Vannoni. “He had us role play part of the underground movement to help the Jews out of Germany. We orchestrated the scenes as if they were really happening. We met as a secret group in the auditorium and had to be on watch in case the SS came to break up the group’s discussion,” she said. “When the SS came, none of the students would give up the name of the ring leader.”

She said it was McMorran who inspired her to want to switch careers to teaching. She’s now studying to become a high school biology teacher.

Helen Woodhall of Redding, who was sitting on a lounge chair facing the music while doing a crossword puzzle, said this was her third year at the Revival. She loves its “old-fashioned vibe.”

Woodhall, who came to Connecticut from Manchester, England, in 2012, said there are “a lot of music festivals in the U.K.”

Redding resident Kat Kaplan said she had been coming to the Revival ever since the first one in 2015. “I really like it here. Everybody knows everybody,” said Kaplan, who was at the Revival with her husband, Joel, and their daughters Chiara, 6, and Reese, 3. “It’s just like the Concert on the Green.”

“I hope they keep it up every year,” Kaplan added.

Chiara, who was wearing a shirt with a red, white and blue picture of a daisy, said she ate “a hot dog” and likes “any kind of music that I can dance to.”

Pie competition

A large part of the Revival every year is its pie competition.

Throughout the day a crowd surrounded a table that held 13 pies vying for awards. Judges sampled each and awarded prizes in three categories — Best Tasting, Most Creative and Best Looking — in both adult and junior divisions.

Redding resident Liz Champagne, one of the pie competition organizers, said pies represent everything American.

“Pies represent summer and the Fourth of July in America,” Champagne said. “At this time of the year, all the berries are in season, you have barbeques, and you want something sweet to eat with friends and family.”

She added there were a lot of berry pies at this year’s contest, which were “made with fresh, local ingredients.”

“There were strawberry, raspberry, blackberry and blueberry pies,” she said.

Eleven-year-old Maddy Schultz’s blueberry pie, which she named Rhythm and Blueberries, won Best Tasting.

“The lemons and apples in it gave it that extra kick of taste,” Maddy said, adding her mother Deb helped her make it.

“I made it from a recipe in a cookbook. We made the crust on Wednesday night and kept it in the refrigerator for two days,” said Maddy, whose banana cream pie won Best Tasting at last year’s pie contest. “Last night, we made the filling.”

“We took extra crust and cut stars in it to make it look patriotic,” said Maddy, adding she loves to bake.

“My mom inspires me to bake. I bake cakes, cupcakes and cookies.”

State Sen. Toni Boucher (R-26), who was sitting near the pie table, said she has “a passion for politics as well as a passion for pies.”

One of Boucher’s favorite pies, she said, is an Italian pie that “only my mother made.”

“It’s a sweet ricotta and rice pie with orange zest,” said Boucher, who represents Bethel, New Canaan, Redding, Ridgefield, Weston, Westport and Wilton. “My mother never wrote down the ingredients for it, so I had to first engineer it after she passed away.”

Boucher said pie crust “is an art” and can be out of anything from “butter, shortening, bleached flour, Oreo cookie crumbs, milk, sugar or cheese.” She said the view from the Revival is “breathtaking.”

“It overlooks hills and valleys of beautiful Connecticut forest,” she said.

John Simpson, also of Redding, said he loves the “New England” feel of the festival, with the live blues music coming from the red barn.

“The red barn is iconic. It has such an American feel to it,” said Simpson, who wore a shirt with a picture of an American flag.

“This is a great remembrance of Charley,” Simpson said. “We are very thankful that he put it together and started this.”