Redding’s Frog Frolic calls for volunteers

With spring in the air, it’s time for kids of all ages to get ready for fun at the Mark Twain Library’s annual Frog Frolic. The Frolic is a children’s country fair featuring games and prizes, crafts for kids to make, giant inflatables, storybook characters, a silent auction, a bubble garden for toddlers, entertainment, food, and mixing with friends and neighbors.

Sign up to help and mark your calendar for Redding’s 23rd Frolic, on Saturday, April 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m at the Redding Community Center. All proceeds from the fair help support the Mark Twain Library.

“Please help the library and have some fun by donating some time with an activity at the Frolic. You’ll see a lot of your friends and neighbors. Our success depends on community member volunteers as well as fair patrons,” said Stephanie Oulton, Frog Frolic committee chair.

“Volunteers are needed to help children with crafts and games as well as dressing up as storybook characters. High school and adult volunteers are needed in the food tent and with the giant inflatables. Middle school volunteers are great helping out the young kids,” said Ronna Brier, Frog Frolic volunteer co-chair.

The frolic needs 200 volunteers on April 28. Sign up for one or more shifts, as there are four shifts for the day. Setup is from 8 to 10 a.m., first shift is 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., second shift is 12:45 to 4 p.m., and cleanup is 4 to 6 p.m.

Creative cake bakers are invited to showcase their work based on this year’s theme: Alice in Wonderland’s “A Merry Unbirthday to You!” Cakes for the junior and adult divisions will be accepted at the Community Center between 9 and 10 a.m. on April 28. Ribbons will be awarded based on creative decoration. All cakes will be awarded as prizes to the winning participants of the old-fashioned game known as the Cake Walk.

Sponsorship is another way to help the Frog Frolic, as is donating an item to the Frolic’s silent auction. To sign up or learn more, email [email protected] or visit marktwainlibrary.org.